East West Rail petition continues to gather pace as consultation deadline looms

The proposed routes for the East West Rail Link. Picture: East West Rail Archant

The petition urging the government to consider an alternative rail route between Bedford and Cambridge has amassed more than 2,600 signatures – with those behind it saying it’s now more important than ever.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CamBedRailRoad chairman Sebastian Kindersley signing the letter from CBRR to Mr Rob Brighouse, chairman if the East West Railway Company, requesting that CBRR’s suggested route is assessed on an equal footing as the other routes proposed and considered by EWR. Picture: CBRR CamBedRailRoad chairman Sebastian Kindersley signing the letter from CBRR to Mr Rob Brighouse, chairman if the East West Railway Company, requesting that CBRR’s suggested route is assessed on an equal footing as the other routes proposed and considered by EWR. Picture: CBRR

CamBedRailRoad came up with with an alternative route to the current proposals which are under consultation until Monday – prior to East West Rail Company revealing the routes that will be considered.

CBRR volunteers have been lobbying to create the best route for the East West Rail Link central section between Bedford and Cambridge and expressed their disappointment at the proposed plans when they didn’t include their northern route – which instead of creating a station at Bassingbourn and going through many of our South Cambs villages – incorporates new developments at Cambourne, Northstowe and Bedford Wixams, as well as St Neots.

The group wanted the option of a route entering Cambridge from the north, with CBRR chairman Sebastian Kindersley believing that East West Rail has taken the cheaper option.

When signing CBRR’s petition, Edward Carder, chair of the Royston & Villages Rail Users Group, said: “Unless infrastructure spending is substantially increased and more lines added it will not be able to support the additional trains.

The routes that would affect our villages. Picture: CBRR The routes that would affect our villages. Picture: CBRR

“More importantly, there would be great regional benefit to serving Northstowe and Cambourne, not least relieving the terrible congestion on the A14.”

Anne from Great Eversden said: “The CBRR route offers a well-considered option with obvious and needed benefits, unlike other routes.”

Steve from Shepreth said: “The CBBR northern route seems preferable as it would pass through existing AND planned population centres. The new line should serve these centres as well as providing a fast Cambridge-Oxford service.”

Philip from Royston said: “This route is a no-brainer.”

And Roger from Cambridge said: “The rail route needs to serve the existing towns and help people make the modal shift to trains instead of cars. Routeing the railway through the countryside and missing towns like St Neots is environmental vandalism.”

To share your views visit eastwestrail.co.uk/haveyoursay and go to change.org/p/secretary-of-state-for-transport-northern-rail-route-should-be-evaluated-equally-alongside-ewr-s-current-proposals-d7bd2f1f-7675-41de-b072-161074cfdeef to view the petition.