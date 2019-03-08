Commemorative plaque in honour of former North Herts councillor unveiled in Royston
PUBLISHED: 17:33 01 July 2019
Archant
A commemorative plaque has been unveiled in Royston, in honour of former district and town councillor Peter Burt.
Mr Burt's wife Rosemary uncovered the new plaque today at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens.
The carving was inspired by Mr Burt, who was an executive member of North Herts District Council and member of Royston Town Council before his death in 2017, aged 68.
A purple beech tree which had stood there, but had no chance of surviving after being vandalised in 2012, was given a new lease of life as a piece of public artwork and carved by sculptor Dennis Heath.
It was commissioned by Royston Town Council's Naturally Royston Working Party and North Hertfordshire District Council.
John O'Conner Grounds Maintenance made a generous donation towards the cost of the artwork and arranged for the installation of the plaque.
In attendance were members of the Naturally Working Party, John O'Conner, former councillor Fiona Hill - who contributed locality budget funds towards the cost of the sculpture - councillor Tony Hunter and officers of the district and town councils, plus friends and family.