Commemorative plaque in honour of former North Herts councillor unveiled in Royston

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston in memory of Peter Burt. Picture: Royston Town Council Archant

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled in Royston, in honour of former district and town councillor Peter Burt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston in memory of Peter Burt. Picture: Royston Town Council A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston in memory of Peter Burt. Picture: Royston Town Council

Mr Burt's wife Rosemary uncovered the new plaque today at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens.

The carving was inspired by Mr Burt, who was an executive member of North Herts District Council and member of Royston Town Council before his death in 2017, aged 68.

You may also want to watch:

A purple beech tree which had stood there, but had no chance of surviving after being vandalised in 2012, was given a new lease of life as a piece of public artwork and carved by sculptor Dennis Heath.

Rosemary Burt unveiling the commemorative plaque. Picture: Royston Town Council Rosemary Burt unveiling the commemorative plaque. Picture: Royston Town Council

It was commissioned by Royston Town Council's Naturally Royston Working Party and North Hertfordshire District Council.

John O'Conner Grounds Maintenance made a generous donation towards the cost of the artwork and arranged for the installation of the plaque.

In attendance were members of the Naturally Working Party, John O'Conner, former councillor Fiona Hill - who contributed locality budget funds towards the cost of the sculpture - councillor Tony Hunter and officers of the district and town councils, plus friends and family.