Missing hospital patient Peter Atkins found in Royston

PUBLISHED: 11:44 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 06 August 2019

A psychiatric patient who went missing from Kneesworth House Hospital has been found in Royston.

Peter Atkins went missing from the hospital in Kneesworth's Old North Road on Thursday last week after going to Royston's Tesco Extra on authorised leave, he then took a bus to Royston town centre and was reported missing by staff when he failed to return.

A Cambs police spokeswoman said: "Peter Atkins, 66, who went missing from Kneesworth House Hospital last week has been found alive and well.

"He was located in Royston by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary at about 8am this morning.

"We would like to thank members of the public and media who shared our appeal to find Peter and also to those who reported information."

