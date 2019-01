Person taken to hospital after Royston A505 crash

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Royston yesterday. Picture: Archant Archant

A person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near McDonald’s on the edge Royston yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called to the crash on the A505 at 2.01pm, with the air ambulance also reported to be at the scene.

One person was injured and taken to hospital, with the Crow awaiting further details about their condition.