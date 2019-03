One person injured in Royston crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Royston. Picture: Archant Archant

Police, fire and ambulance services helped an injured person at the scene of a crash in Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire engines from Royston and Baldock were called to the collision in Baldock Road at 12.34pm today.

They helped free one person from a vehicle and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

Crews then helped police make the scene safe.