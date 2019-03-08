Advanced search

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 14:26 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 04 October 2019

A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Archant

A person has been hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon.

British Transport Police were called to the incident - which happened near Royston and has blocked all lines between Cambridge and Letchworth - at about 1.30pm, and officers and paramedics remain on the scene.

Great Northern has tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth.

"All lines are blocked between these stations while the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

Great Northern has also said replacement buses have been requested.

Ticket acceptance has been arranged on Greater Anglia between Cambridge and Ely/Kings Lynn and between Cambridge and London.

Tickets are also being accepted on CrossCountry Trains between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough.

This paper has had it confirmed by police that there is a road closure between Royston Road and the A505, and is awaiting further information from the emergency services.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.

