Police confirm fatality after person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 15:22 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 04 October 2019

A person has died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have now confirmed.

Officers were called to the incident - which happened near Royston and has blocked all lines between Cambridge and Letchworth - earlier this afternoon, and officers and paramedics remain on the scene.

A BTP spokesman said: "Shortly after 1.30pm today, officers from British Transport Police were called to the railway close to Royston, following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Great Northern has said disruption is expected on the line until at least 4.30pm, and replacement buses have been requested.

Journey planners are in the process of being updated to reflect the following service plan: London services starting/terminating at Baldock/Letchworth, a shuttle service between Cambridge and Royston, and Kings Lynn services starting/terminating at Cambridge.

Ticket acceptance has been arranged on Greater Anglia between Cambridge and Ely/Kings Lynn and between Cambridge and London.

Tickets are also being accepted on CrossCountry Trains between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough.

This paper has also had it confirmed by police that there is currently a road closure between Royston Road and the A505.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.

