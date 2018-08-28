Activists’ snap Royston poll sees two thirds back a People’s Vote

People's Vote campaigners took to the streets of Royston to talk Brexit ahead of MPs amendment votes. Picture: Rob Smith Archant

People’s Vote campaigners took to the streets of Royston on Saturday as part of a national day of action.

Activists across the country took part in the campaign’s day of action ahead of a vote by MPs on Brexit negotiations tonight.

Passersby in Royston were asked to take part in the ‘brexitometer’ to express what they thought would be the best deal for the town, and who should decide the future of the Brexit process.

Out of about 150 people, 69 per cent supported a People’s Vote on the final deal and 65 per cent of people favoured remaining in the EU.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Susan van de Ven, who represents Bassingbourn, Melbourn, Meldreth and Whadddon, said: “Since the referendum there’s been time to understand much more clearly the impact of Brexit on local people and the economy – things are going to get harder.

“Unsurprisingly, people are very concerned about where exactly we’re headed and there’s growing support for all voters to have a say on the final deal.”