Penniwells RDA bring back gold, silver and bronze from Nationals

Riders from the Penniwells Riders for the Disabled Association took part in the RDA Nationals for 2022 and brought home several gold and silver places.

10 riders from the centre got the opportunity to take part after qualifying through the regional qualifiers in May earlier this year.

Some riders were unable to take part as Sunday's competition was cancelled due to the predicted heat, so only Friday and Saturday competitors were able to take part.

On Friday, Olivia Astley took part in the Para Show Jumping class with her horse Carmen.

She won Grade 1 Para Show Jumping and also took part in the RDA level 4 show jumping, finishing fourth.

Olivia Astley receiving her awards for Grade 1 Para Show Jumping and the RDA level 4 show jumping. - Credit: Sarah Healing

On Saturday, Jenny Bridger rode Penniwell's horse, Tayto and came second in the grade 6 trot test.

Paula Thomas competed in the visually impaired section with Bertie, coming second in the championship canter test and first in the freestyle to music test.

Tom Miller had a last minute horse change from Baxter to Willow borrowed from RDA North Cornwall and finished fourth in his class.

Tom Miller receiving his fourth place award. - Credit: Sarah Healing

Penniwells RDA also took Catriona McCartney-Kitson from Avon RDA with her own horse Ricky who earned a Level 4 show jumping first, third place in Reserve champion SEIB showing class Grade 6 and second place in the Grade 6 freestyle.

Sunday’s riders still got the chance to compete from home with video submissions.

Jess Chapman and Lavezah Cheema both finished second and third in their class respectively and will now be going to the ID championships Hartpury College in August.

Paula Thomas receiving her award from the visually impaired section. - Credit: Sarah Healing

A representative of the Penniwells RDA centre said: “Massive thank you goes to coaches Sarah Healing, Olivia Healing, Tiggy Harris and the team of volunteers who came to support over the weekend.

“After two years of not having any competition, it was so good for us to be back.

“It was a good but shortened weekend, it’s great to be back at Hartpury and looking forward to being back next year with hopefully a full complement of riders, horses, and volunteers on all 3 days.

“Thank you Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) for a great weekend."

The centre is looking for new volunteers, and anyone interested should email penniwellsrda@outlook.com