Pedestrian in serious condition after collision with car on A10

PUBLISHED: 16:57 11 November 2019

Police are investigating a crash in Harston. Picture: Archant

A pedestrian remains in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on the A10 between Royston and Cambridge at the weekend.

Officers are investigating the incident, which happened on the A10 Royston Road in Harston on Saturday night, and are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokeswoman said: "At about 11.30pm, a Volkswagen Polo struck a pedestrian who was walking along the road. The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital and remains in a serious, but stable, condition.

"The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and no arrests have been made."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information about build up to it, is asked to call Cambs police on 101 quoting incident 0609 of November 9.

