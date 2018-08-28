Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

PUBLISHED: 16:10 23 December 2018

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

A pedestrian who collided with a van while walking along the A10 in Melbourn during the early hours of this morning sadly died at the scene, police have confirmed.

The man, who was in his 30s, was walking along the A10 near Station Road when he was in collision with a white Peugeot Partner van at about 5.30am.

He sadly sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambs police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it to call us on 101 quoting incident 84 of 23 December.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking from Foxton towards the collision location in the early hours of the morning.

“We would particularly welcome any dash cam footage from vehicles passing the area in the period of time leading up to the collision.”

The A10 was shut in both directions between Royston and Melbourn while investigations were carried out at the scene, but has since reopened.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Royston Crow

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

New Govia train timetable met with mixed response

Extra services have been added, but the majority are off peak. Picture: Govia Thameslink

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists