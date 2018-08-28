Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian who collided with a van while walking along the A10 in Melbourn during the early hours of this morning sadly died at the scene, police have confirmed.

The man, who was in his 30s, was walking along the A10 near Station Road when he was in collision with a white Peugeot Partner van at about 5.30am.

He sadly sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambs police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it to call us on 101 quoting incident 84 of 23 December.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking from Foxton towards the collision location in the early hours of the morning.

“We would particularly welcome any dash cam footage from vehicles passing the area in the period of time leading up to the collision.”

The A10 was shut in both directions between Royston and Melbourn while investigations were carried out at the scene, but has since reopened.