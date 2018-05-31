Herts police officer admits misconduct charge
PUBLISHED: 14:32 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 02 July 2020
A Herts police officer is to be sentenced later this month after admitting one count of misconduct in public office regarding an 11-year relationship he had with a woman he met through his job.
PC Nicholas Musto, of Docking Road in Hunstanton, pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court today and is due to be sentenced on July 17.
The case was brought following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct – which began on October 16, 2018, after a referral from Hertfordshire Constabulary.
The referral included disclosures made by the individual the officer had formed the relationship with.
The investigation was completed on June 13, 2019, and a case file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which made the decision to charge the now 51-year-old, who served with the force in the Royston area.
