Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ambulances waiting too long at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:29 17 December 2018

Archant

Bosses at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital are looking at ways to speed up the time it takes to hand over patients from ambulance staff to the Emergency Department, having plummeted from being the best performer in the east of England to having less than half of cases meet national targets.

The NHS says no patient should be waiting to be passed to the care of hospital staff for more than 15 minutes after their arrival in an ambulance.

But latest figures show that at Lister Hospital that’s happening in just 44 per cent of cases - significantly lower than 80 per cent in July last year, when bosses boasted a redesign of the handover process had elimintaed inefficiences.

On average, it’s now taking 24 minutes to complete the handover, with some patients waiting more than an hour.

A spokesman for the NHS trust said: “Our hospital, along with many others, experiences high numbers of patients arriving by ambulance, which can affect the time it takes to transfer a patient from an ambulance to the emergency department.

“We are working hard to make changes that will improve the speed of ambulance handovers and are, according to latest figures, seeing improvements in handover times.

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to made adjustments to make improvements for our patients.”

To speed up the handover process, additional nurses are now being drafted in and a dedicated senior ambulance service officer is being brought in to manage the safe handover of patients at the hospital.

At peak times, when the volume of patients is causing handover delays, ambulances may be directed to alternative hospitals, even if they are further away.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We recognise reducing handover times increases our capacity to attend patients quickly, and wherever this is an issue we work with hospital trusts to review and improve handover processes.

“At Lister Hospital we are working with their specialist A&E experts to achieve this.”

National targets also say ambulances should be re-stocked, cleaned and available within 15 minutes of handing over a patient, but at Lister that’s the case just 67 per cent of the time.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Armed police arrest man in Bassingbourn raid

Armed officers arrested a man in Bassingbourn this morning.

No services between Letchworth and Cambridge after tree strikes train near Royston

A train has struck a tree near Royston, with no trains running between Letchworth and Cambridge as a result. Picture: Nick Gill

Bassingbourn woman with intellectual disability selected for Special Olympics World Summer Games

Lucy Warne won gold at the Special Olympics dressage competition in Sheffield. Picture: Courtesy of Alison Warne

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ambulances waiting too long at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

#includeImage($article, 225)

For sale: Highgate Mansion formerly home to Nobel Prize winner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Knifecrime crackdown: Weapons seized and one arrest following dawn raid in Camden

#includeImage($article, 225)

French elegance meets Italian simplicity at Belsize Park restaurant Melange

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

Ambulances waiting too long at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Tyre Pros around Herts and Beds want your food donations

Rob Gainsborough made the largest single donation to his local foodbank last Christmas, and hopes to do the same in Letchworth this year. Picture: Rob Gainsborough

Bassingbourn students take part in public speaking competition

The BVC team with competition organiser Hugh Paton. Picture: BVC

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

No services between Letchworth and Cambridge after tree strikes train near Royston

A train has struck a tree near Royston, with no trains running between Letchworth and Cambridge as a result. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists