Advanced search

Orwell woman's fundraiser in aid of Addenbrooke's Hospital lifesavers

PUBLISHED: 12:02 05 October 2019

Kirsten Bailey from Orwell has spoken out about having metabolic acidosis. Picture: Carole Bailey

Kirsten Bailey from Orwell has spoken out about having metabolic acidosis. Picture: Carole Bailey

Archant

A 29-year-old Orwell woman has spoken out about the condition she has suffered with since her teens following her latest bout of sickness, as she is hoping to raise enough money to buy Addenbrooke's Hospital a piece of specialist equipment.

Kirsten Bailey has suffered with metabolic acidosis since her teens. Picture: Carole BaileyKirsten Bailey has suffered with metabolic acidosis since her teens. Picture: Carole Bailey

Kirsten Bailey has been in hospital three times since July and one of those times was due to suffering a form of metabolic acidosis - which also saw her in a coma when she was 14.

Kirsten, who also has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a wheelchair, told the Crow: "When I was a teenager I was bullied at school and didn't eat as much as I should have.

"This led to metabolic acidosis that occurs when the body produces excessive amounts of acid - the kidneys are unable to remove enough acid produced from normal metabolism.

"I remember waking up and hearing Westlife on my walkman, because I love music they said it would be a good idea to play it while I was in the coma.

Kirsten Bailey was treated for metabolic acidosis at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Carole BaileyKirsten Bailey was treated for metabolic acidosis at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Carole Bailey

"I was an hour from death, the team saved my life and were amazing."

You may also want to watch:

In the summer, Kirsten was at a Comic Con convention in London and was was unable to eat all day, which led to another bout of metabolic acidosis.

"It brought back horrible memories and I have been having nightmares since. It brought back memories that I thought I had buried, but that is not the case.

"The Lysosomal Disorders Unit team helped saved my life - the doctors, Patrick Deegan, Chon Tan, Paul Flynn and my specialist nurses Julie Chapman and Liz Morris and dietian Sara Donald. They have helped me many times and will continue to do so. I would like to thank the team, my mum and carers."

Kirsten, who also has anxiety, is hoping people will be able to spare a few pounds to donate.

She usually fundraises for various charities through organising fetes in Orwell, but is hoping sharing her story will inspire people as she has been told she needs to rest.

She said: "I would like to help the team by raising funds for a glucose machine - and hopefully I can give it to them as a Christmas present. So please donate if you can and help me and many more people like me because without this team I wouldn't be here today."

Kirsten has raised £215 so far. To view her donations page, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kirsten-bailey-804.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police confirm fatality after person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

First-recorded black resident of Royston is focus of new project

Royston artist Stacey Leigh with her work interpreting the life of Roger Britten, and Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery curator Madeline Odent. Picture: Stacey Leigh Ross

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

Most Read

Police confirm fatality after person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

First-recorded black resident of Royston is focus of new project

Royston artist Stacey Leigh with her work interpreting the life of Roger Britten, and Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery curator Madeline Odent. Picture: Stacey Leigh Ross

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

Latest from the Royston Crow

North Herts among richest half of councils in England, figures show

North Hertfordshire sits in the richest half of councils in England, according to official statistics. Picture: Sarah Allison

Orwell woman’s fundraiser in aid of Addenbrooke’s Hospital lifesavers

Kirsten Bailey from Orwell has spoken out about having metabolic acidosis. Picture: Carole Bailey

Rugby World Cup: Ups, down and player ratings as England beat Argentina

England's Jack Nowell scores his sides fifth try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium. Picture: ASHLEY WESTERN/PA

Police confirm fatality after person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists