Families invited to unleash creative side with free museum workshops

Published: 4:24 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM February 19, 2021

Families in Stevenage and Royston are invited to take part in free online workshops with local museums, including the 'Dancing with Light' project (pictured) - Credit: BEEE Creative

Museums in Royston and Stevenage are taking part in free online workshops to help families unleash their creative side.

A-MUSE, which is created by arts charity BEEE Creative, is an online dance project combining history with dance, storytelling, animation and photography.

Royston and District Museum and Art Gallery is taking part in the 'In the Beginning' project, which will see dancers bringing the stories which are woven into the Royston Tapestry to life.

The scenes will be captured in weekly Zoom workshops starting on Friday, February 26.

Meanwhile, Stevenage Museum is taking part in 'Dancing With Light', which aims to teach families about photography. The workshops will run on March 18 and 19 and April 22 and 23, and participating families will be invited to a photoshoot at the museum in April if restrictions allow.

To book go to http://beee-creative.co.uk/wp/clients/current-events/.