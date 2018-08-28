One for the road? The Simpsons graffiti appears on A505 pub

Bartender Moe from The Simpsons has been sprayed on to the side of the derelict Horse & Groom pub off the A505. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Graffiti depicting a character from The Simpsons has appeared on the side of a derelict A505 pub near Litlington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The artwork of Moe Szyslak, the owner and bartender at Moe’s Tavern in the famous animated series, was painted on the side of the old Horse and Groom pub alongside the words “One for the road”.

It may soon disappear though, as a planning application submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council for three restaurants with drive-thrus would see the building demolished.

The plan is currently under consultation, although an application submitted to North Herts District Council for an accelerator lane has been conditionally approved.

If South Cambs give it the green light, the plans are expected to create 45 full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

The pub in the south-west of the Litlington parish lies at the county border along A505 Baldock Road.

The road itself lies within Hertfordshire while the land is in Cambs, meaning two separate planning applications had to be submitted for the development.