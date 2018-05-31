Melbourn and Bassingbourn Oil Club: £100 donation goes to Royston and District Community Transport

County councillor Susan van de Ven with Ken Hart - RDCT Treasurer - and Jeremy Cole of Agricole Oil. Picture: Courtesy of Susan van de Ven Archant

A donation of £100 from the Melbourn and Bassingbourn Oil Club has been made to Royston and District Community Transport.

The club was set up by county councillor Susan van de Ven, working with supplier Agricole Oil to help people who depend on oil for household heating get most competitive prices.

It has no joining fee or obligations, and every year a rebate on purchases made is directed to a community group.

Susan said: 'This year, we chose to give our rebate to Royston and District Community Transport because of the invaluable service they provide to people who might otherwise be isolated and unable to get to essential destinations - whether it's GP appointments, hospitals or shopping.

'Not everyone has the mobility to walk to the bus stop, and the few buses that do run in our villages don't always provide the range of transport that's needed.'

Jeremy Cole for Agricole Oil said: 'It's great to see that community oil buying can give very competitive prices to customers and give something back to the wider community too. Win, win.'

Royston and District Community Transport Scheme is currently based at the town's community hospital site in London Road.

The service can be used for journeys to hospitals for appointments, admissions or visits, health care appointments, day centres, specialist needs clubs, shopping or social purposes.

Treasurer Ken Hart said: 'We're delighted to receive this donation. Our greatest needs are always more volunteer drivers, and of funds to keep our vehicles in good working order.'

Volunteer drivers would use their own car and receive 50p per mile.

Personal accident and public liability insurance is provided through the scheme.

The charity also needs volunteer drivers to drive minibuses and MPVs, who would receive 50p per mile for using their car to get to and from the vehicle.

Contact Royston and District Community Transport if you're interested in becoming a volunteer driver on 01763 245228.

For more information on the oil club, call Jeremy Cole on 01954 719452.