Oil club donates to Citizens Advice to help with cost of living crisis

Cllr Jose Hales, Cllr Susan van de Ven, Lecia Fraser and Cllr Sally Ann Hart at the Melbourn Hub - Credit: Melbourn and Bassingbourn Oil Club

This year's Melbourn and Bassingbourn Oil Club annual rebate has been donated to Citizens Advice in support of their work helping people into villages.

Citizens Advice North Herts holds a weekly drop-in session at Melbourn Hub from 10am to midday every Wednesday.

The Oil Club presented Citizens Advice with a cheque for £115, which is the total of the rebate from supplier Agricole.

Cllr Susan van de Ven, who coordinates the Oil Club, said: "Having a village-based Citizens Advice service is especially valuable when transport is difficult and becoming more costly.

"Community hubs are ideal places to offer the service. At the same time, access to lower cost household heating oil is increasingly important."

Lecia Fraser of Citizens Advice North Herts said: "The current energy and cost of living crisis means demand for our help is growing fast and money raised by fundraising is even more vital."