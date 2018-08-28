Advanced search

Odsey’s only pub put up for sale

PUBLISHED: 17:03 09 January 2019

The Jester, Odsey. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

The Jester, Odsey. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

The only pub in Odsey has been put up for sale by its owners.

The Jester Country Inn has been part of the hamlet in the Steeple Morden parish for many years, and has now been listed on the market by owners, British Country Inns, at a price of £550,000.

In October last year, punters expressed concerns about the owners “running it into the ground”.

In 2017, British Country Inns submitted a planning application to knock down the pub and replace it with six houses, but it, and the subsequent appeal, were refused.

John Courtney, who has been a regular at The Jester for 14 years, told the Crow: “I want to see the Jester return to the vibrant pub, restaurant and function venue it once was, it is a large building with great potential.

“In the hands of the right people it could once again be a destination rather than just another pub to drive by.”

Search for Odsey under commercial properties on rightmove.co.uk to view it.

