Royston Crow > News

Six-year-old Rosie's obstacle course raises £500 for food bank

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:41 PM September 6, 2022
Six-year-old Rosie Woodall completed a 5k obstacle course to raise money for Royston food bank

Six-year-old Rosie Woodall completed a 5k obstacle course to raise money for Royston food bank - Credit: Chris Woodall

A six-year-old girl took part in a 5k inflatable obstacle course to raise money for Royston food bank.

Rosie Woodall ran the obstacle course in St Albans on Saturday, September 3, alongside her mum Gemma, with Rosie dressed as Batman and her mum as the Joker.

Her dad Chris said: "Rosie is a very caring child and likes to help at the food bank set up by the Evangelical Church in Royston, which opens on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"Gemma has recently started taking on running events and Rosie wanted to join in so she could raise money for the food bank.

"We are so proud of our daughter for her compassionate nature and her willingness to do things for others in need."

Rosie, who wants to do another race in the future to support the food bank, completed the race in under 90 minutes, raising just over £500 which will be used to purchase food to donate to the church.

