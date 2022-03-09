Family pays tribute to former Crow employee Norma King

Former Royston Crow secretary Norma King, pictured here in 1983, has died at the age of 84 - Credit: Courtesy of the King family

The family of a much-loved former Royston Crow employee has paid tribute to her following her death at the age of 84.

Former Crow secretary Norma King has died at the age of 84 - Credit: Courtesy of the King family

Norma King began working for the Crow in around 1969 and stayed there until she retired, spending most of her time as secretary for the sports section.

Born in Dundee on April 27, 1937, Norma moved with her parents from Scotland to Tottenham as a child.

Despite moving to London, Norma remained a proud Scot and played the drums in a local pipe band.

Norma King played the drums in a pipe band after moving to London - Credit: Courtesy of the King family

She worked as a secretary at the British Oxygen Company where she met Ron King, who became her husband. He was a gifted all-round sportsman and footballer.

As a child Norma had suffered from rheumatic fever, which caused damage to her heart, and she was unable to directly participate in sport or other energetic activities. However she defied her condition by dancing with Ron at the weekends - with jive being the craze at the time.

The staff of the Royston Crow outside of the offices in 1986 - Credit: Courtesy of the King family

Despite her medical condition, Norma also found other ways to be involved in sport. She supported Ron in his football career across many clubs around North London, and also involved herself in the sporting activities of her sons Ian, Paul and Mark, becoming the long-term secretary of Royston Swimming Club from the mid-1970s and later going on to become its president.

Norma was an avid supporter of Royston Town Twinning, helping to organise trips between Royston Town and Grossalmerode football club in Germany, and serving on the twinning committee for many years.

Norma and Ron visited Grossalmerode for the first football club twinning trip in 1974, and continued until the pandemic, forging a friendship with the Alt family which their sons and grandchildren still continue to this day.

Sadly Norma passed away at Lister Hospital on February 20, due to complications following a fall delivering Christmas cards. She was surrounded by friends, family and her loving husband Ron.

Her funeral service will be held at the Cam Valley Crematorium on Friday, March 18 at 3pm, followed by a gathering at the British Queen in Meldreth.

Instead of flowers, Norma's family has asked for donations to the British Heart Foundation in her memory. To donate go to https://peasgoodskeates.donateinmemory.net/profiles/5239#.YiIlhpLUwYc