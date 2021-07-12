Royston dentist and choral singer passes away aged 81

Published: 4:30 PM July 12, 2021

Graham Lillicrap - who was a well-respected Royston dentist and later moved to Barkway and Great Chishill - has passed away aged 81. - Credit: Supplied

A former Royston dentist - whose passions included photography, choral singing and African safari - has died aged 81.

Graham Lillicrap's death comes after a long illness - but memories of him, and the contribution that he made to life in Royston and surrounding villages, live on through his family and the many people in the community who knew him.

Graham was born in Hastings, East Sussex. After completing school, he studied dentistry at Guy’s in Southwark - where he played for the hospital’s rugby team and developed a lifelong love of choral singing.

It was while a student that he met Ann – who describes herself as a “proper Yorkshire lass, always was and always will be".

Ann studied radiography and practiced for 50 years, much of the time at the Nuffield Hospital in Cambridge.

The couple moved to Derbyshire, then headed south to Royston in 1973 - when Graham joined a dental practice in Kneesworth Street.

Graham later became a partner and became increasingly well known and respected throughout the area before retiring in 2000.

Further moves took them to Barkway for eight years, then to Caxton and finally to "a beautiful home next to the windmill" at Great Chishill 20 years ago.

“It was the best move we ever made,” said Ann. "It was the happiest time of our lives.

“It’s a fantastic village - and we were blessed with lovely, friendly neighbours.”

In Royston, Graham joined the town’s choral society - where for many years he was able to indulge his passion for church music.

He was also a gifted photographer and frequently visited the Yorkshire Dales to take pictures with his trusty camera.

One of his greatest loves was Africa - he and Ann made numerous safari visits to Zimbabwe and surrounding territories, sometimes with another couple from Chishill.

Graham’s funeral will be held later this month at Saint Swithun’s Church in Great Chishill. He leaves one son, Paul.

For funeral details, contact Cecil Newling on 01763 722019.