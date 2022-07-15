Remembering dedicated Royston Crow reporter Neville Chuck

Former Crow reporter Neville Chuck has died at the age of 83 - Credit: © Copyright:Robert Aberman - Pho

A former Crow reporter who worked at the paper for nearly 36 years has died at the age of 83.

Neville Chuck, who spent 11 years a reporter and 24 years as a photographer, died on Monday, June 27 at Cambridge Care Home in Chesterton, and his funeral was held on Tuesday, July 12.

He was born in Royston Hospital on March 19, 1939, and spent his life living and working in the area.

After attending Barley Primary School, Cottered School, and North Herts Technical College in Letchworth, Neville worked at Bondor Limited in Baldock, beginning work in the maintenance department in 1954, and finishing in 1968 as a despatch clerk in the lingerie warehouse.

During this time, Neville began as an unofficial correspondent at the Crow in July 1958, becoming official village correspondent in September 1960.

He finally joined the editorial staff as a reporter in 1968, then in November 1979 became the Crow's first - and for a time, only -photographer, and was responsible for setting up the photographic darkroom.

He remained chief reporter for the Crow and its two sister titles, the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast, until retiring on his 65th birthday on March 19, 2004.

A keen piano player, Neville attended Herts Rural Music School, and occasionally played piano for assemblies at Baldock S M School. He played for Friday morning school services in Baldock Church, and played occasionally at Cottered School until its closure in 1992.

In the 1950s Neville also gave piano lessons, was a member of Cottered Church Choir and taught at Cottered Sunday School from 1952 until 1964.

He held the role of organist at Cottered Church for over 60 years, beginning in 1952, was organist at Throcking Church for 43 years, and also played the organ at Ardeley and Benington churches.

Neville was passionate about local history - serving as chairman for both Royston & District History Society and Royston & District Family History Society, and as a founding member of Royston Herts Family History Group.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette, who he married at Cottered Church in 1974, and their only son Robert, who was born in 1980.

Robert married Emma Swain in 2013, and Neville's granddaughter Isla was born in June 2014.