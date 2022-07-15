News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News >

Remembering dedicated Royston Crow reporter Neville Chuck

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:55 PM July 15, 2022
Former Crow reporter Neville Chuck has died at the age of 83

Former Crow reporter Neville Chuck has died at the age of 83 - Credit: © Copyright:Robert Aberman - Pho

A former Crow reporter who worked at the paper for nearly 36 years has died at the age of 83.

Neville Chuck, who spent 11 years a reporter and 24 years as a photographer, died on Monday, June 27 at Cambridge Care Home in Chesterton, and his funeral was held on Tuesday, July 12.

He was born in Royston Hospital on March 19, 1939, and spent his life living and working in the area.

After attending Barley Primary School, Cottered School, and North Herts Technical College in Letchworth, Neville worked at Bondor Limited in Baldock, beginning work in the maintenance department in 1954, and finishing in 1968 as a despatch clerk in the lingerie warehouse.

During this time, Neville began as an unofficial correspondent at the Crow in July 1958, becoming official village correspondent in September 1960.

He finally joined the editorial staff as a reporter in 1968, then in November 1979 became the Crow's first - and for a time, only -photographer, and was responsible for setting up the photographic darkroom.

He remained chief reporter for the Crow and its two sister titles, the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast, until retiring on his 65th birthday on March 19, 2004.

Most Read

  1. 1 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
  2. 2 Police launch investigation over death of newlywed's dog left in hot van at kennels
  3. 3 Remembering dedicated Royston Crow reporter Neville Chuck
  1. 4 7 of the best eat-in pizza places in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 87-year-old driver dies after crash on A603 near Cambridge
  3. 6 MPs respond to Boris Johnson's resignation as leadership race continues
  4. 7 Veterans from Melbourn Springs attend Armed Forces Breakfast
  5. 8 Royston Photographic Society crowns latest competition winner
  6. 9 Party bag appeal for children with cancer in East and North Herts
  7. 10 End of the line for old Greater Anglia commuter trains

A keen piano player, Neville attended Herts Rural Music School, and occasionally played piano for assemblies at Baldock S M School. He played for Friday morning school services in Baldock Church, and played occasionally at Cottered School until its closure in 1992.

In the 1950s Neville also gave piano lessons, was a member of Cottered Church Choir and taught at Cottered Sunday School from 1952 until 1964.

He held the role of organist at Cottered Church for over 60 years, beginning in 1952, was organist at Throcking Church for 43 years, and also played the organ at Ardeley and Benington churches.

Neville was passionate about local history - serving as chairman for both Royston & District History Society and Royston & District Family History Society, and as a founding member of Royston Herts Family History Group.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette, who he married at Cottered Church in 1974, and their only son Robert, who was born in 1980.

Robert married Emma Swain in 2013, and Neville's granddaughter Isla was born in June 2014.

Royston News

Don't Miss

North Herts District Council waste crews will begin their rounds early in hot weather this week (beginning Monday, July 11)

Hertfordshire Weather

Hot weather forecast forces Herts council to reschedule bin collections

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A sign at Harlow for the M11 for Cambridge and Stansted Airport

Essex Police

50+ drivers seen illegally using M11 hard shoulder after fatal crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Flying ants

What you need to know about flying ant day

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dog owners are being reminded of the dangers of heat stroke amid the incoming heatwave. 

The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon