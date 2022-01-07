Town pays tribute to 'Mr Royston' who made huge contribution to community

Tributes have been paid to F John Smith, former Royston town councillor and local history expert, who sadly died on Boxing Day - Credit: Archant

Colleagues have paid tribute to a Royston town councillor who was a "towering figure" in the town's local history for over 50 years.

Francis John Smith, known as 'F John', was born in Royston and became exceptionally knowledgeable about the town's past.

F John was the former chairman of Royston Urban District Council - the forerunner to Royston Town Council - and also previously held the positions of leader of North Herts Council and Mayor of Royston, with a career in local politics spanning more than 50 years.

He was honoured for his public service by being made an alderman of Royston Town Council and North Herts Council, as well as receiving an award from the Conservative Party for long and distinguished service.

F John also played an enormous role in local history as a founder member of Royston History Society, and took a particular interest in Royston Museum, where he served on the committee. He campaigned successfully for a Blue Plaque scheme in Royston, wrote books about the town and acted as a guide on local walking tours.

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mark Hughes said: "He was a towering figure in Royston history for the past half a century. His contribution will be missed.

"I think everyone regardless of political views would thank him for his lifetime of public service."

In addition to his political and local history roles, F John helped establish the day centre The Barn for the elderly and people with disabilities, where he worked as a volunteer.

He was also the inaugural governor of Meridian School, which later merged to become King James Academy, and went on to become chair of the governors.

F John held various roles at the parish church, St John the Baptist, including as a sidesman, lesson reader and intercessions leader - as well as helping to raise money to maintain the church buildings.

He also campaigned on clean air issues - becoming an environmentalist long before it was fashionable - and served as chairman of the National Society of Clean Air, now Environmental Protection UK.



Throughout his long and varied career F John was supported by his late wife Ann and by his daughters Lorna and Sarah.

His younger brother Philip, who served alongside him on Royston Town Council, said: "I loved and respected him, especially for all the things he did for Royston over the many years he was a councillor."

Following F John's death, North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald reflected on his "personal commitment, strong sense of values and desire to serve", saying that he "helped numerous local people with their problems and and was someone who always went the extra mile".

Sir Oliver added: "F John Smith made a huge contribution to the local community of Royston and North Hertfordshire.

"He was recognised by local residents as 'Mr Royston' but also across North Hertfordshire as somebody who gave great service.

"He was a personal friend and I will miss him greatly as will his many friends. Our thoughts are with his daughters and family at this time.”