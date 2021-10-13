Tributes paid to 'greatly respected' coach operator

Published: 9:00 AM October 13, 2021

Cyril Kenzie from Shepreth, who owned Kenzies Coaches, died last month at the age of 93 - Credit: Supplied

Representatives from independent bus and coach companies from across the region came together last week, along with many friends and public transport enthusiasts, to bid a last farewell to a greatly respected coaching figurehead.

Cyril Kenzie, who sadly passed away on September 22 at the age of 93, has left an enviable legacy in the industry for his undaunting work in providing a quality and reliable service to the public.

Commenced in 1947 by his father, Bernard, in the village of Shepreth close to the family home, the name of Kenzies became a legend in the area - the blue, turquoise and white fleet livery presenting itself superbly on the immaculately kept vehicles.

Kenzies CVE 12V Volvo Supreme at the depot, showing the distinctive livery - Credit: Supplied

By the 80s to 90s the fleet had risen to a formidable strength, making it a force to be reckoned with, and the company won contracts from incoming tour operators as well as organising extensive overseas tours.

Cyril was a regular attendee of the annual Brighton Coach Rallies where he would submit either one of his latest purchases or a representative from his beloved classic section.

You may also want to watch:

In 2011 he starred in the BBC documentary, the Golden Age of Coach Travel, along with his Bedford OB Duple coach, and in 2016, at the age of 88 and still working full time, he was presented with a special award to honour his 70 plus years in the coach industry.

Kenzies Coaches closed in 2019 when Cyril’s son, Richard, who attended to the office work, retired, but Cyril remained active and still continued driving to classic car rallies, including the local Barrington one.