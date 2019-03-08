North Herts District Council funding supports three Royston charities

Three charities have been selected by North Herts District Council's Royston and District Committee for funding which will see them continue their work in the community.

The charities, which were announced at the committee meeting on July 3, include The Small Acts of Kindness charity, which was chosen due to Royston's high population of elderly residents.

Small Acts of Kindness was awarded £700 to fund 'Warm in Winter' - a gift bag scheme for elderly residents in Royston which help reduce the risks that older people face.

The charity's founder Lynne Misner said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this funding and extend a huge thank you NHDC's Royston Committee for their support of our work.

"This funding will make a big difference to some of the most vulnerable older people in the area and help keep them warm when they need it the most."

Royston Rotary Club were also awarded £1,000 towards the cost of running their annual Youth Makes Music Concert and the monthly Royston Rotary Memory Café.

Youth Makes Music is an annual event that showcases the musical talent of over 200 students from the first, middle and upper schools in Royston, and the Royston Rotary Memory Café is open once a month to anyone who feels that they or a person they know may have a short term memory problem.

Chair of youth activities at the Rotary Club Brian Whittaker said: "We are very grateful for the support NHDC has provided by way of this grant.

"It enables us to continue with our community based projects."

Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire have been awarded £1,050 to assist with the costs of supporting a local family for one year. The funding will enable the family, who have at least one child of 9 or under, to receive regular confidential, non-judgemental and free support.

Scheme manager Sarah Mascall said: "We would like to thank NHDC's Royston Committee for awarding us this grant, which will make a real difference to a local family living in the Royston area."

Councillor Tony Hunter, chairman of NHDC's Royston and District Committee said: "We are really pleased to award grants to these charities to support vulnerable people in the district."