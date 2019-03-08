Have you seen wanted man from North Herts?

Officers are appealing to the public for their help in finding a wanted man from the North Herts area.

Daniel Bonner, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with various offences - which police have not provided further details on at this time.

Anyone who sees the 33-year-old, or has information on his whereabouts, should contact police straightaway.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.