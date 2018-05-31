Advanced search

North Herts businesses invited to join domestic abuse community network

PUBLISHED: 06:57 28 November 2019

The J9 Community Network is being launched across Hertfordshire to help victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Herts county council

The J9 Community Network is being launched across Hertfordshire to help victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Herts county council

Archant

Businesses and services in North Herts are urged to take part in a new community network to help victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

The Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership launched the J9 Community Network on Monday, November 25, with volunteers visiting local businesses such as hairdressers and cafés and encouraging them to get involved.

The J9 initiative was developed in memory of Janine Mundy, a mother of two who was killed by her estranged husband in 2003 while he was on police bail. Started by her family and local police in Camborne, Cornwall, where she lived, the initiative got its name from the way Janine used to sign her text messages: 'J9'.

J9 Community Champions are trained to identify the signs of domestic abuse and offer a safe environment to listen and help victims by providing information and options for local support services.

Once trained, businesses and services are provided with a Hertfordshire J9 sticker to display on their premises, so that customers and passersby recognise it as a safe place to get help.

You may also want to watch:

The launch coincides with the international 16 days of action, when professionals and volunteers across the wider community, including police, councils, health, community and voluntary sectors come together to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

During 2018 to 2019 there were 19,858 incidents of domestic abuse reported to Herts police, and of those children were present on 4,754 occasions, which is 24 per cent of reported incidents.

Chair of the domestic abuse executive board Jenny Coles said: "By becoming a J9 Community Champion you will be taking a stand against domestic abuse in Hertfordshire; showing you care about the wellbeing of your community and about victims and survivors of this terrible crime.

"Last year in Herts three people were murdered as a result of domestic abuse.

"Our aim is to make Hertfordshire J9 a recognised symbol of hope, so it becomes as simple as possible for people who are suffering to seek help in confidence."

To register your interest email championsnetwork@hertsdomesticabusehelpline.org

Most Read

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston & District Model Railway Club steams ahead with new exhibition

Young Thomas Dowle admires one of Ian Redman’s miniature creations for small rooms. Picture: Clive Porter

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

East West Rail minister says ‘very powerful’ argument for northern route via Cambourne

Conservative minister for East West rail and parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, George Freeman, with Conservative South Cambridgeshire candidate, Anthony Browne. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston & District Model Railway Club steams ahead with new exhibition

Young Thomas Dowle admires one of Ian Redman’s miniature creations for small rooms. Picture: Clive Porter

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

East West Rail minister says ‘very powerful’ argument for northern route via Cambourne

Conservative minister for East West rail and parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, George Freeman, with Conservative South Cambridgeshire candidate, Anthony Browne. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Royston Crow

North Herts businesses invited to join domestic abuse community network

The J9 Community Network is being launched across Hertfordshire to help victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Herts county council

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

Hundreds of runners tackle the Knebworth mist in third Hertfordshire Half Marathon

Over 1,500 runners braved the mist and cold to complete the Knebworth course. Picture: Hertfordshire Half Marathon

Royston survive late scare to beat Stratford and keep pace with promotion-chasing pack

Royston Town's Claudio Ofosu. Picture: David Hatton

Royston shock Wealdstone in impressive FA Trophy victory

Wealdstone faced Royston Town in the FA Trophy (pic Mont Image Media)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists