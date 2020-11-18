Advanced search

COVID-19 figures continue to rise in South Cambs and North Herts

PUBLISHED: 16:32 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 18 November 2020

Latest coronavirus data shows a continued rise in positive cases in North Herts and South Cambs. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Latest coronavirus data shows a continued rise in positive cases in North Herts and South Cambs. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Archant

Data from the first full week of lockdown shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in South Cambs and North Herts.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 190 new cases of the virus in South Cambs between November 7 and November 13, up 41 from the previous week.

Similarly, in North Herts, there have been 198 cases – up 54 from the previous week.

In the same time period, the average area in England had 223 cases per 100,000 people. This remains below the average at 119 for South Cambs and 148 in North Herts.

The total number of cases up to November 17 is 1,265 in North Herts, and 1,217 in South Cambs.

The coronavirus death toll sits at 61 in South Cambs, and 100 in North Herts.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, sits between 1.0 and 1.2.

American biotech company, Moderna, announced on Monday that its potential vaccine had proven to be 95 per cent effective.

This followed a vaccine breakthrough for Pfizer and BioNTech last week, which – according to preliminary analysis – could prevent 90 per cent of people from contracting the virus.

It was announced today that the Pfizer vaccine – due to arrive in the UK before the end of 2020 – has passed safety checks and is 95 per cent affective for over 65s.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Shop Local: Kooky Nohmad pays it forward in lockdown

Kooky Nohmad has become popular in Royston since opening earlier this year. Picture: Nooky Nohmad

Royston drugs gang sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

Ricky Crotty, Stephen Girling and Shaun Mansiri have been jailed for a total of more than 25 years. Picture: Herts police

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Shop Local: Kooky Nohmad pays it forward in lockdown

Kooky Nohmad has become popular in Royston since opening earlier this year. Picture: Nooky Nohmad

Royston drugs gang sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

Ricky Crotty, Stephen Girling and Shaun Mansiri have been jailed for a total of more than 25 years. Picture: Herts police

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College.

Latest from the Royston Crow

COVID-19 figures continue to rise in South Cambs and North Herts

Latest coronavirus data shows a continued rise in positive cases in North Herts and South Cambs. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Help the RSPCA rescue hundreds of neglected animals in Herts this Christmas

The RSPCA is launching its Christmas Rescue camapign to help protect animals in Hertfordshire. Picture: RSPCA

Free school meals to be rolled out in Herts over school holidays

Herts County Council has pledged to provide meal vouchers for children entitled to free school meals over holidays. Picture:Michael Penty

Knife and drugs incidents shooting up as Covid-19 frustrates county lines cops

Hertfordshire hospital trusts have seen drug-related A&E visits skyrocket since 2017, according to figures exclusively obtained by the Herts Ad. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parish church calls on community to tie a ribbon in memory of loved ones this Christmas

The Royston church restoration is continuing - and from December the community is encouraged to tie a ribbon in memory of a loved one on the gates. Picture: Lance McDonald