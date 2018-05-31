Have you seen missing teenage girl from North Herts?

Alicia Sesay, 17, is missing from North Herts. Picture: Herts police Archant

A teenager has gone missing from the North Herts area, and police are appealing for the public's help in tracing her.

Alicia Sesay, 17, was last seen at around 1.45pm yesterday and she is believed to have travelled to the Putney area of London.

If you have seen Alicia since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Herts police on 101.

If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.