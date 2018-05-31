Advanced search

Have you seen missing teenage girl from North Herts?

PUBLISHED: 16:19 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 30 November 2019

Alicia Sesay, 17, is missing from North Herts. Picture: Herts police

Alicia Sesay, 17, is missing from North Herts. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A teenager has gone missing from the North Herts area, and police are appealing for the public's help in tracing her.

You may also want to watch:

Alicia Sesay, 17, was last seen at around 1.45pm yesterday and she is believed to have travelled to the Putney area of London.

If you have seen Alicia since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Herts police on 101.

If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic at standstill after crashes on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police are diverting traffic after crashes on the A505 between Royston and Baldock. Picture: Archant

Bassingbourn sisters part with their long locks to help Archie’s cancer fight

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Traffic at standstill after crashes on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police are diverting traffic after crashes on the A505 between Royston and Baldock. Picture: Archant

Bassingbourn sisters part with their long locks to help Archie’s cancer fight

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Royston Crow

Have you seen missing teenage girl from North Herts?

Alicia Sesay, 17, is missing from North Herts. Picture: Herts police

Wildflowers on their way to Hertfordshire’s roadsides

The wildflowers are expected to appear two years after being planted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/cordimages

Traffic at standstill after crashes on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police are diverting traffic after crashes on the A505 between Royston and Baldock. Picture: Archant

East of England Ambulance Service launches investigation into harassment and bullying

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston causing train delays towards Stevenage

A signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston is causing delays to trains heading southbound towards Stevenage this morning. Picture: Great Northern
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists