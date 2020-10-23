North Herts parks and nature reserves receive Green Flag Awards

Ivel Springs in Baldock was among the green spaces in Hitchin, Royston, Letchworth and Baldock to receive a Green Flag Award. Picture: NHDC Archant

Five parks and nature reserves in North Herts have received Green Flag Awards to recognise the importance of well-managed green spaces.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ivel Springs in Baldock was among the green spaces in Hitchin, Royston, Letchworth and Baldock to receive a Green Flag Award. Picture: NHDC Ivel Springs in Baldock was among the green spaces in Hitchin, Royston, Letchworth and Baldock to receive a Green Flag Award. Picture: NHDC

You may also want to watch:

This year, Ivel Springs in Baldock, Oughtonhead Common in Hitchin, Howard Park and Gardens and Norton Common in Letchworth and Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston – all managed by North Herts District Council – were among the 2,061 green spaces to receive awards.

The scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We work closely with John O’Conner Ground Maintenance, Countryside Management Service and various volunteer Friends Of groups to keep these sites well-maintained and thriving for people to enjoy and we are pleased that these efforts have been acknowledged.”