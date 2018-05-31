Advanced search

MP calls for talks with developer Redrow after Royston tree felling

PUBLISHED: 10:22 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 18 February 2020

Trees removed near the Hedera Gardens development in Royston. Picture: Liz Meissner

Trees removed near the Hedera Gardens development in Royston. Picture: Liz Meissner

The North East Herts MP has requested urgent talks with Redrow Homes, after workers cut down mature trees near their housing development opposite Therfield Heath last week.

The Hedera Gardens development, consisting of 279 homes, is currently being built by Redrow Homes off Baldock Road in Royston. Last week several trees were felled prompting shock among the community.

North Herts District Council has said the planning application "clearly indicated" established trees would be retained.

Sir Oliver Heald told the Crow: "As soon as I was alerted to the felling by concerned constituents, I contacted the North Herts planning department.

"They confirmed that the felling was not in line with Redrow's planning permission and they are holding urgent talks with the company. It is very disappointing that a reputable builder should allow this to happen and I will be contacting the chief executive to ask for an explanation."

John Mann, managing director at Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: "As reflected in our initial application, our intention has always been to preserve where possible the landscape on Baldock Road. However, following directions from Hertfordshire County Council, some trees have been removed in order to carry out required drainage works.

"Landscape consultants are due to visit the site, and we will continue to work closely with North Hertfordshire District Council and any other stakeholders on a revised landscaping proposal, including replacement planting in the areas where trees have been removed."

The Crow has contacted Herts County Council for comment and is awaiting a response.

