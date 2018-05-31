General Election 2019: It's your vote in Royston or South Cambs, so make it count

Today sees the country go to the polls for the most important General Election in a generation.

The Crow urges you - our readers - to make your vote count.

Campaigning has been intense across North East Hertfordshire and South Cambridgeshire constituencies in the lead up to the election, but in the end the final decision on who will be our next MPs lies with YOU.

In 2017, there was a 73.2 per cent turnout in North East Herts, which means over one in four of the electorate did not cast their vote in this constituency.

In South Cambs it was higher, at 76.2 per cent, but that still means more than one in five did not go to the polls.

Make YOUR vote count. And remember:

- Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm

- You can only vote at the polling station stated on the poll card sent to the address at which you are registered;

- If you are in a queue at your polling station at 10pm, you will still be able to vote, but not if you arrive later;

- If you have not posted a postal vote before polling day, you can take it to your local polling station and hand it in;

- If you are suddenly unable to vote in person, then you may be entitled to appoint an emergency proxy. You can apply for this up until 5pm on polling day by contacting either North Herts District Council's electoral services team on 01462 474503 or South Cambs District Council on 03450 455 214;

- You are advised to take your poll card with you to vote, but if you do not have it, you will still be able to vote;

- If you are disabled, you can ask the polling station staff for help to mark the ballot paper. Someone else, such as a relative or support worker, is also entitled to help;

- Anyone with a visual impairment can ask for a large print copy of the ballot paper;

- If you make a mistake on your ballot paper, you can return it to polling station staff who will issue you with a replacement provided you have not already put your original in the ballot box.

