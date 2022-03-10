Nominate your North Herts lockdown heroes

A Therfield pub is aiming to "spread a little happiness" by calling on people to nominate unsung local heroes who helped others during lockdown.

The Fox and Duck, in partnership with Abode Town & Country estate agents in Royston, is hosting an unsung lockdown heroes evening on Thursday, May 5.

The evening aims to give residents an opportunity to formally recognise and to give something back to anyone from North Herts who went above and beyond to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Landlord Ivan Titmuss said: “We are delighted to join forces with Abode Town & Country who we would also like to thank for generously sharing the cost of our Unsung Lockdown Heroes evening.

“It is the perfect opportunity for people to give something back to those who have helped make a difference in any way while our ‘normal’ way of life has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to hear about all the good work that has been going on behind the scenes and are asking people to get in touch to nominate someone, from NHS staff to the man next door, it can be anyone they think deserves a special thank you.”

Anyone who wishes to nominate a local hero is asked to submit 250 words to explain why the person they are nominating should win. People cannot nominate themselves.

Nominations can be made on the Fox and Duck's website until Thursday, April 14, and winners will be invited to a free dinner for two on Friday, April 15, with a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival.

Spencer Bullard, managing partner at Abode Town & Country estate agents, said: “All of us at Abode are passionate about giving something back to those who have gone out of their way to make a difference to the lives of someone who has found themselves in unchartered waters recently.

“Together with the team at The Fox and Duck we are looking forward to meeting the heroes of our local community and being able to repay their efforts with an enjoyable evening for two.”

To nominate your lockdown hero go to https://thefoxandduck.co.uk/local-heroes/?cn-reloaded=1&cn-reloaded=1