News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Nine-year-old exhibits work at Royston Arts Festival

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:33 AM September 29, 2022
Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'Sunset Silhouettes' at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'Sunset Silhouettes' at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition - Credit: Tristan Martin

A nine-year-old girl from Royston has had her work exhibited and sold at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition.

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'Autumn Robin'

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'Autumn Robin' - Credit: Tristan Martin

Sofia Martin Calderon produced eight paintings for the exhibition, which forms part of Royston Arts Festival.

She said: "It's amazing to have my paintings displayed in this exhibition, and it's incredible that with all this awesome art on display, I've sold some of my paintings!"

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'The Midnight Owl'

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'The Midnight Owl' - Credit: Tristan Martin

According to Sofia's dad Tristan, she has been receiving coaching and encouragement from two of her uncles in Mexico, who are both artists.

The exhibition was held at Royston Town Hall from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25.

This was the first time the exhibition had been held in person in two years, as the event was online-only during the pandemic.

Nine-year-old Sofia Martin Calderon exhibited her work at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition

Nine-year-old Sofia Martin Calderon exhibited her work at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition - Credit: Tristan Martin

Sofia's paintings, two of which have already been sold, are available to view or purchase at https://www.rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk.

Royston News

Don't Miss

The land in Barkway was earmarked for development in North Herts Council's Local Plan

Planning

Decision on 140-home development in Barkway deferred

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Tasha Angwin ran 12 half marathons in 12 months to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel

Royston woman runs 12 half marathons in 12 months for breast cancer

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis has warned people to take a meter reading ahead of the October 1 energy price hike

Cost of Living

Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Harding with her Romanian rescue dog Maggie

Royston dog walker to take on 30-mile challenge for animal sanctuary

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon