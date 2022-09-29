Nine-year-old exhibits work at Royston Arts Festival

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'Sunset Silhouettes' at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition - Credit: Tristan Martin

A nine-year-old girl from Royston has had her work exhibited and sold at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition.

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'Autumn Robin' - Credit: Tristan Martin

Sofia Martin Calderon produced eight paintings for the exhibition, which forms part of Royston Arts Festival.

She said: "It's amazing to have my paintings displayed in this exhibition, and it's incredible that with all this awesome art on display, I've sold some of my paintings!"

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'The Midnight Owl' - Credit: Tristan Martin

According to Sofia's dad Tristan, she has been receiving coaching and encouragement from two of her uncles in Mexico, who are both artists.

The exhibition was held at Royston Town Hall from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25.

This was the first time the exhibition had been held in person in two years, as the event was online-only during the pandemic.

Nine-year-old Sofia Martin Calderon exhibited her work at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition - Credit: Tristan Martin

Sofia's paintings, two of which have already been sold, are available to view or purchase at https://www.rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk.