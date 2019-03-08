Advanced search

Bassingbourn's Nick Burr goes back to school for Cam Sight

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 04 May 2019

Nick Burr taught Bassingbourn Village College students how to play goalball. Picture: BVC

Nick Burr taught Bassingbourn Village College students how to play goalball. Picture: BVC

A former student of Bassingbourn Village College has gone back to school, for a special assembly and goalball session

Staff and students at BVC were fortunate enough to be visited by Nick Burr, a former student and now spokesperson for Cam Sight – a charity that supports people of all ages with low vision and blindness across Cambridgeshire.

Nick lost his eyesight overnight five years ago due to cancer.

He told Year 9 students: “Luckily I survived this terrible disease, however it did take my eyesight away. Cam Sight were there to help me and I was a client for several years.

“I then started to volunteer for the charity, then moved onto an internship and then a job offer last year. My role is very varied from holding public talks to at schools and companies to organising fundraising events across Cambridgeshire.”

Nick explained many of the aids available to blind and partially-sighted people including phone apps and gadgets to help with making a cup of tea. Amber the guide dog was also introduced to students.

A keen sportsman, Nick then led a session of goalball where students took part in a match wearing black-out eye masks and using a ball fitted with a bell.

