Herts police officer charged with misconduct

A Hertfordshire police officer has appeared in court charged with misconduct.

PC Nicholas Musto - of Docking Road in Hunstanton - appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with one count of misconduct in public office regarding an 11-year relationship he had with a woman he met through his role as a police officer.

The case was brought following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which began on October 16 last year following a referral from Hertfordshire Constabulary regarding disclosures made by the individual the officer was alleged to have formed the relationship with.

The investigation was completed on June 13, 2019, and a case file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, who made the decision to charge PC Musto - who served with Herts police in the Royston area.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is set to take place at Peterborough Crown Court on January 3.