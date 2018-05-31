Advanced search

Herts police officer charged with misconduct

PUBLISHED: 16:55 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 13 December 2019

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

Archant

A Hertfordshire police officer has appeared in court charged with misconduct.

PC Nicholas Musto - of Docking Road in Hunstanton - appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with one count of misconduct in public office regarding an 11-year relationship he had with a woman he met through his role as a police officer.

You may also want to watch:

The case was brought following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which began on October 16 last year following a referral from Hertfordshire Constabulary regarding disclosures made by the individual the officer was alleged to have formed the relationship with.

The investigation was completed on June 13, 2019, and a case file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, who made the decision to charge PC Musto - who served with Herts police in the Royston area.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is set to take place at Peterborough Crown Court on January 3.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: Conservative Sir Oliver Heald holds seat in North East Herts

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Therfield Heath: New permits introduced for commercial dog walkers and fitness instructors

Therfield Heath

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Royston church fire: Fundraisers hope to future proof St John’s one year on from devastating blaze

Volunteers are set for a 'sponsor a chair' fundraiser in aid of Royston's St John's Church, which suffered a fire one year ago. Picture: David Atkins

Melbourn families get festive at Turn On To Christmas 2019

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Most Read

General Election 2019: Conservative Sir Oliver Heald holds seat in North East Herts

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Therfield Heath: New permits introduced for commercial dog walkers and fitness instructors

Therfield Heath

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Royston church fire: Fundraisers hope to future proof St John’s one year on from devastating blaze

Volunteers are set for a 'sponsor a chair' fundraiser in aid of Royston's St John's Church, which suffered a fire one year ago. Picture: David Atkins

Melbourn families get festive at Turn On To Christmas 2019

Young and old alike got in the festive spirit at the Turn On To Christmas event at the Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Clive Porter

Latest from the Royston Crow

Herts police officer charged with misconduct

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

REVIEW: Wind in the Willows at Cambridge Junction - it’s slightly rude and the children loved it

Wind in the Willows

Conservatives hold South Cambridgeshire seat despite Liberal Democrat win prediction

General Election 2019 result: Anthony Browne is the new South Cambridgeshire MP for the Conservatives. Picture: Stephen Frost

General Election 2019: Conservative Sir Oliver Heald holds seat in North East Herts

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

General Election 2019 live blog: Join us live from the counts in Hertfordshire and beyond

LIVE: General Election 2019 results from Hertfordshire and beyond. This is a rolling article – refresh for the latest updates through the night. Picture: Archant/FILE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists