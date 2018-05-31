Advanced search

Spitfire takes to South Cambs skies in NHS tribute

PUBLISHED: 17:21 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 29 May 2020

The Spitfire was seen in Royston and the surrounding North Herts and South Cambs villages. Picture: Chris Kennedy

The Spitfire was seen in Royston and the surrounding North Herts and South Cambs villages. Picture: Chris Kennedy

As households in Royston and the surrounding villages stepped out onto their doorsteps for what is likely to be the last clap for carers, another fitting tribute to the tireless work of NHS staff soared through the sky.



Much to the delight of residents, a Spitfire from Duxford airfield took to the skies yesterday even with the words ‘Thank U NHS’ emblazoned underneath.

The flight – a collaboration between vintage aircraft experiences firm Aerial Collective and the Aircraft Restoration Company – saw the Spitfire PR.XI PL983 ‘L’, take off from Imperial War Museum Duxford to support #ClapForOurCarers.

Take off was at 7.55pm and the plane went over Whittlesford, Duxford village, Elmdon, Royston, Ashwell, Gamlingay, Toft, Cambridge, Little Shelford, Sawston, Saffron Walden, Fowlmere and Harlton before landing back at Duxford at about 8.25pm – of course the aircraft could be seen from much further afield.

Chris Kennedy, of Little Eversden, took snaps of the Spitfire before posting them on Royston Reporting Facebook page – and they were hugely popular with members.

Six men found in 'poor conditions' after suspected modern slavery site uncovered in Kneesworth

Six men were believed to have been living in poor and cramped conditions after Cambs Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth. Picture: Cambs Police

Fire crews tackle car blaze on A505 between Baldock and Royston

Watch the moment as Royston and Letchworth fire crews extinguish a car fire on the A505 this afternoon. Picture: Neal Dickerson

Mystery of the missing woodland fairies in Royston

Phoebe Jaffray made a fairy to hang in Green Walk Plantation. Picture: Cathryn Jaffray

Royston fancy dress fitness fundraiser doubles initial target for NHS

Gym-goers swapped traditional workout wear for fancy dress to raise money for NHS Chairities Together. Picture: Karen Murray

Should Dominic Cummings be sacked? Take part in our poll

Dominic Cummings denied any breaches of lockdown rules during his 260 mile journey to County Durham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire



