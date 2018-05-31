Spitfire takes to South Cambs skies in NHS tribute

The Spitfire was seen in Royston and the surrounding North Herts and South Cambs villages. Picture: Chris Kennedy Archant

As households in Royston and the surrounding villages stepped out onto their doorsteps for what is likely to be the last clap for carers, another fitting tribute to the tireless work of NHS staff soared through the sky.

Much to the delight of residents, a Spitfire from Duxford airfield took to the skies yesterday even with the words ‘Thank U NHS’ emblazoned underneath.

The flight – a collaboration between vintage aircraft experiences firm Aerial Collective and the Aircraft Restoration Company – saw the Spitfire PR.XI PL983 ‘L’, take off from Imperial War Museum Duxford to support #ClapForOurCarers.

Take off was at 7.55pm and the plane went over Whittlesford, Duxford village, Elmdon, Royston, Ashwell, Gamlingay, Toft, Cambridge, Little Shelford, Sawston, Saffron Walden, Fowlmere and Harlton before landing back at Duxford at about 8.25pm – of course the aircraft could be seen from much further afield.

Chris Kennedy, of Little Eversden, took snaps of the Spitfire before posting them on Royston Reporting Facebook page – and they were hugely popular with members.