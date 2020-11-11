Artist’s NHS calendar brings splash of colour to lockdown

South Cambs artist Prue van der Hoorn in her studio . Picture: Prue van der Hoorn Archant

A South Cambs artist has designed a rainbow-themed calendar to raise funds for the NHS – after hospital visits this year meant seeing first-hand the impact of coronavirus on staff.

Prunella van der Hoorn decided to fundraise for NHS Charities Together after spending time at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on two occasions this year due to pain in her knee, which left her needing a wheelchair for months and required surgery.

The watercolour artist and illustrator told the Crow: “I went for a walk and was in terrible pain, I ended up in a wheelchair. I went to A&E because pain was so bad.

“The pandemic was all very new back then, people were coming into the hospital thinking they had coronavirus. The two people in beds next to me thought they had it and it was scary.

“I could see how the NHS staff worked so hard under such pressure.”

Prue had surgery in July and no longer needs a wheelchair – she is continuing to have physio on her knee.

For many years, Prue – who has a studio in Milton – has taught art, including at the Wimpole Estate. She also exhibits at Foxton, Haslingfield – where she lives – and more.

In lockdown, she got working on the calendar and had the finished product made.

She got in touch with the team at NHS Charities Together, who were “thrilled” to hear of her ‘Rainbow Funding’ project, and she set a target of raising £2,000 for the charity by the end of January.

She said: “Normally all my time is spent teaching, so I have had much more time on my hands to paint.

“The planning and painting for each month has been a most enjoyable project. I tried to vary the style with traditional and abstract illustrations.

“However, the main theme is the rainbow, which has become a symbol of support for people wanting to show solidarity with NHS workers on the front line. There’s a rainbow or rainbow colours in every painting. It is a very colourful calendar and I hope something to give people cheer throughout 2021.”

The calendar is selling for £8 including postage and packaging. £2 per calendar will be donated to the COVID appeal.

To order yours, go to www.rainbowfunding.co.uk.