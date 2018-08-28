NHDC set to consult on Local Plan modifications

The North Herts District Council offices. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A consultation on North Herts District Council’s Local Plan main modifications was opened on Thursday.

The modifications have been considered by the council’s cabinet at a special meeting in December, where it approved the consultation.

The independent inspector appointed to examine the Local Plan for North Hertfordshire issued NHDC with his proposed modifications to the plan in November, marking a key step in the examination process, which began in June 2017.

NHDC’s Executive Member for planning, enterprise and transport, councillor David Levett said: “This consultation takes us one step closer to securing an up-to-date plan for North Herts, which will help us manage how our area grows and changes in the future.

“We encourage people to submit their views for the inspector to consider before he issues his report.”

The key changes and themes in the schedule of modifications recommended by the inspector include:

• Setting more requirements in the policies that developments on the Plan’s proposed housing sites will need to meet before planning permission for new homes can be granted

• Reflecting new evidence produced during the examination to address the concerns raised. This includes recommendations from a proposed new Transport Strategy that will sit alongside the Plan; and

• Updating the Plan to ensure it reflects the most up-to-date information.

The inspector had considered responses received during consultation on the draft plan as well as the many issues raised by the parish councils, residents and local interest groups who participated in the examination hearings that concluded in early 2018.

He identifies a number of modifications that should be made to the plan before it can be recommended for adoption.

The consultation will open tomorrow, and will close on Thursday, February 14.

This consultation also provides the opportunity to comment on the additional work produced by the council in support of the examination in public and following the hearing sessions. Details of the consultation are available at www.north-herts.gov.uk/localplan .