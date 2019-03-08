Advanced search

Updated

North Herts councillors vote unanimously to ban goldfish as prizes on council land

PUBLISHED: 11:37 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 13 September 2019

NHDC voted unanimously to ban the giving of goldfish as prizes on council land. Picture: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

NHDC voted unanimously to ban the giving of goldfish as prizes on council land. Picture: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

This content is subject to copyright.

North Herts district councillors have voted to ban the giving of goldfish as prizes on council land.

North Herts district councillor Carol Stanier, who represents Royston Heath, brought about a motion to ban giving live animals as prizes on council land. Picture: Paul BrownNorth Herts district councillor Carol Stanier, who represents Royston Heath, brought about a motion to ban giving live animals as prizes on council land. Picture: Paul Brown

Councillor Carol Stanier brought about the motion, which was seconded by Councillor Ruth Brown - both represent Royston Heath at district level.

Councillor Stanier highlighted the number of cases reported to the RSPCA each year, regarding pets being handed over at fairgrounds or through social media.

The Liberal Democrat also said the fairground environment can be stressful for the fish, and they are then handed to people who may or may not know how to care for them.

After the motion was passed last night, she said: "I am delighted that councillors from all parties unanimously passed my motion on pets as prizes.

You may also want to watch:

"I would like to thank the RSPCA for their help in preparing this campaign and NHDC officers for their ready acceptance of this improvement to our ways of working.

"Though we are only able to prevent the giving of pets as prizes on NHDC land, the motion also stated that we would lobby government to change the law.

"This topic has come to the forefront in several places recently, and I believe the time is right for the Animal Welfare Act to be revised to ban all live animal prizes, not just those to unaccompanied minors.

"Winning an animal at a fair or in a spontaneous competition does not allow prospective owners to make an informed decision about their longlasting commitment to the animal or their level of knowledge about its welfare requirements. As a nation of animal lovers, we owe it to our children - as well as to the animals - to ensure the relationship with our pets is a long and happy one on both sides.

"The campaign received some great coverage from Roberto Perrone on BBC Three Counties Radio and Helen Mulroy on BBC TV Look East, as well as the Crow and Comet's amazing poll.

"In the poll, 86 per cent of respondents said that they didn't believe goldfish should be given as prizes, and I believe that this result was key to the council's support of my motion."

The RSPCA had previously said were also opposed to the giving of live animals as prizes, that the prize animals suffer miserably as they do not have their welfare needs met, and they welcomed any move to stamp out this practice.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

North Herts councillors vote unanimously to ban goldfish as prizes on council land

NHDC voted unanimously to ban the giving of goldfish as prizes on council land. Picture: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

New gardening club and surplus veg scheme launched in Chrishall

Chrishall has a new gardening club - members include Delyth Turner-Harriss, Steven Parish, Helen Melville-Smith and Paula Parish. Picture: Richard Keeling

Fire service urges homeowners to be prepared as autumn approaches

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: CFRS

Melbourn and Meldreth groups receive SCDC Community Chest funding

Cash money
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists