New water treatment plant opens in Fowlmere

PUBLISHED: 07:01 28 May 2019

Adrian Page, group chief executive of South Staffordshire Plc with board members the Rt Hon Lord Smith of Finsbury, Chris Smith, and Catherine May toast the new treatment works with fresh water from the plant. Picture: South Staffs Water/Cambridge Water

Adrian Page, group chief executive of South Staffordshire Plc with board members the Rt Hon Lord Smith of Finsbury, Chris Smith, and Catherine May toast the new treatment works with fresh water from the plant. Picture: South Staffs Water/Cambridge Water

A new Cambridge Water treatment plant has been officially opened in Fowlmere by The Rt Hon Lord Smith of Finsbury, Chris Smith.

Fowlmere pumping station has supplied water to the city since 1959, and this new treatment plant - Cambridge Water's fourth - has been added to remove nitrates from the water supply and upgrade the existing treatment processes.

Phil Newland, managing director of Cambridge Water, said: "At Cambridge Water we've been providing high-quality water to all our customers for more than 160 years.

"The new nitrate treatment plant includes state-of-the art technology to enable us to continue to provide some of the highest quality water in the UK to our customers.

"Alongside this we are also working in partnership with farmers and landowners to reduce the use of nitrate-rich fertilisers on the land by providing grants and guidance on the alternatives."

