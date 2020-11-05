Visitors can chat with residents through Perspex screen at Royston care home

The new visiting room at Melbourn Springs care home in Royston. Archant

A new Covid-safe visiting room has been opened at a Royston care home.

The room at Melbourn Springs has been fitted with an intercom system so residents can chat with friends and family through a Perspex glass divider fitted for safety to prevent the spread of the virus.

The designated visiting room has been designed with both comfort and safety in mind and is accessible internally by residents and externally by visitors.

Infection control protocols and safe social distancing are in place for every visit, including a hand sanitiser station before entry. Cleaning will take place after each visit to ensure chairs, seats, hard surfaces including windowsills, and the Perspex glass divider are wiped down appropriately.

General manager Karen Allen said: “Our visiting room has been a much welcomed development for our residents to continue to receive much looked forward to visits from their loved ones as the weather changes.”