Plans for 25,000 homes to be built on South Cambridgeshire land

PUBLISHED: 12:07 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 08 December 2020

A new town in South Cambridgeshire has been proposed by Thakeham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Plans for 25,000 new homes on land around many of our South Cambs villages have been proposed by developer, Thakeham.

The proposal is for land around the villages of Barrington, Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, Foxton, Meldreth, Orwell, Shepreth, Whaddon and Wimpole.

If approved, the plans would bring a new town and a series of connecting villages which would be the UK’s “first zero-carbon community,” the developer says.

Thakeham said its vision is for an “infrastructure-led plan for 25,000 zero-carbon homes in South West Cambridgeshire” which would include 10,000 affordable homes and biodiversity net gain of at least 20 per cent.

Rob Boughton, Thakeham chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to reveal our vision to create the UK’s first truly sustainable new community.

“A zero-carbon place with green transport links, where school and work are readily accessible and community facilities are owned by the local residents.

“As the UK’s contribution to this week’s UN Climate Ambition Summit will show, addressing the climate emergency and protecting our environment is fast becoming the number one national priority, along with ensuring that we continue to build the homes and infrastructure which are so desperately needed. Our proposals aim to provide a global blueprint for zero-carbon sustainable placemaking.

“Thakeham are committed to working in partnership with the local community, South Cambridgeshire District Council, Cambridge City Council and other key stakeholders as our plans for South West Cambridgeshire begin to evolve.”

More to follow.

