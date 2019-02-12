Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Daily roar is back as tigers arrive at Shepreth Wildlife Park

PUBLISHED: 06:57 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 06 March 2019

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

There are new tigers in Shepreth, as the wildlife park have welcomed a mother and daughter duo from Chessington World of Adventures.

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOKelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Staff have said it’s been a quiet at Shepreth Wildlife Park without hearing the daily roar of the tigers since the passing of 18-year-old Rana and Amba, 20.

Amba came to Shepreth in 2001 with Rana, and the pair became firm favourites with visitors to the park in Station Road.

Rana was put to sleep in May 2017, aged 18, because the pain of his chronic arthritis became too much for him – and Amba continued on as the only remaining tiger at the park until her death in November 2018, when she was put to sleep because of the same condition.

Park owner Rebecca Willers said: “Staff and visitors alike have been coming to terms with this mammoth loss, but this void has now been filled by the very beautiful and majestic Ratna and Kelabu.

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOKelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

“The two Sumatran tigers, which are part of the European Endangered Species Programme, have settled in well to their new surroundings.

“The staffing team now has plans to make the most of this opportunity to promote the plight of the Sumatran tiger in the wild, using these two furry females as ambassadors for their wild cousins.

“To date the zoo has donated more than £60,000 for wild tiger conservation, and educated over a million visitors about the horrific situation tigers face in the jungle.

“The Sumatran tiger is on the brink of extinction in the wild, with only an estimated 300 to 500 cats left in the wild.

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

“The tiger faces many threats including poaching, habitat destruction and retaliation killings. Without intervention, tigers are set to become an extinct species in the future.”

Visitors can meet Ratna, 15, and 11-year-old Kelabu this month in their new enclosure at the conservation-based centre.

Shepreth also announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed Ago, a male red panda from Lyon Zoo. He will be the third red panda at the park, alongside Sundara and Ember.

Shepreth Wildlife Park is open every day from 10am until 4.30pm. Until March 29, ticket prices are reduced at £10 for adults and £8 for children aged two to 15 years. Senior and student tickets are also £8. Under 2s free.

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOKelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

For more information go to sheprethwildlifepark.co.uk.

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOKelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOKelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOKelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOKelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOORatna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pacha the one year old maned wofl at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOOPacha the one year old maned wofl at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Murder trial jury told traveller was lured to death

Murder victim: Fred Moss

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Daily roar is back as tigers arrive at Shepreth Wildlife Park

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston schools merger: Changes to RSAT sites revealed

New RSAT head Gordon Farquhar. Picture: RSAT

Hertfordshire recycling rate falls, latest data reveals

Plastic waste after being separated from food waste. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Murder trial jury told traveller was lured to death

Murder victim: Fred Moss

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Daily roar is back as tigers arrive at Shepreth Wildlife Park

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston schools merger: Changes to RSAT sites revealed

New RSAT head Gordon Farquhar. Picture: RSAT

Hertfordshire recycling rate falls, latest data reveals

Plastic waste after being separated from food waste. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Royston Crow

An Evening with Tim Brooke-Taylor at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, March 20

Tim Brooke-Taylor will be at Saffron Hall

Police release bizarre 999 call about David Beckham’s fame and inability to ‘shop for corned beef and things’

The time waster dialled Cambridgeshire Police to voice his opinion on ex-footballer David Beckham and his fame and fortune. Picture: PA IMAGES

Apprentices urge others to try Herts County Council’s adult care scheme

Day service support workers Audrey Orman, Hannah Rowbottom and Josie Taylor have talked about the benefits of apprecenticeships in the adult social care sector. Picture: Herts County Council

Hertfordshire takes part in national knife amnesty

Knives handed in at Stevenage police station during a previous amnesty. Picture: Herts police

Daily roar is back as tigers arrive at Shepreth Wildlife Park

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists