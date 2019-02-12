Gallery

Daily roar is back as tigers arrive at Shepreth Wildlife Park

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

There are new tigers in Shepreth, as the wildlife park have welcomed a mother and daughter duo from Chessington World of Adventures.

Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO Kelabu the 11 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Staff have said it’s been a quiet at Shepreth Wildlife Park without hearing the daily roar of the tigers since the passing of 18-year-old Rana and Amba, 20.

Amba came to Shepreth in 2001 with Rana, and the pair became firm favourites with visitors to the park in Station Road.

Rana was put to sleep in May 2017, aged 18, because the pain of his chronic arthritis became too much for him – and Amba continued on as the only remaining tiger at the park until her death in November 2018, when she was put to sleep because of the same condition.

Park owner Rebecca Willers said: “Staff and visitors alike have been coming to terms with this mammoth loss, but this void has now been filled by the very beautiful and majestic Ratna and Kelabu.

“The two Sumatran tigers, which are part of the European Endangered Species Programme, have settled in well to their new surroundings.

“The staffing team now has plans to make the most of this opportunity to promote the plight of the Sumatran tiger in the wild, using these two furry females as ambassadors for their wild cousins.

“To date the zoo has donated more than £60,000 for wild tiger conservation, and educated over a million visitors about the horrific situation tigers face in the jungle.

“The Sumatran tiger is on the brink of extinction in the wild, with only an estimated 300 to 500 cats left in the wild.

“The tiger faces many threats including poaching, habitat destruction and retaliation killings. Without intervention, tigers are set to become an extinct species in the future.”

Visitors can meet Ratna, 15, and 11-year-old Kelabu this month in their new enclosure at the conservation-based centre.

Shepreth also announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed Ago, a male red panda from Lyon Zoo. He will be the third red panda at the park, alongside Sundara and Ember.

Shepreth Wildlife Park is open every day from 10am until 4.30pm. Until March 29, ticket prices are reduced at £10 for adults and £8 for children aged two to 15 years. Senior and student tickets are also £8. Under 2s free.

For more information go to sheprethwildlifepark.co.uk.

