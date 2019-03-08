Guilden Morden pub to open its doors after new tenants move in

Peter and Megan Friskey are the new tenants of the community-owned Three Tuns pub in Guilden Morden. Picture: Nichola Addley Archant

The new tenants of The Three Tuns pub in Guilden Morden will be welcoming the people of the village and beyond once again, when the doors reopen on Friday.

Peter and Megan Friskey will run the Grade II-listed hostelry, which is now owned by the community thanks to the efforts of the Guilden Morden Community Pub group, after more than 260 investments, grants and loans was awarded under the More Than A Pub programme by the Plunkett Foundation.

Peter and Megan possess a wealth of experience in running pubs and in particular chef and managerial roles throughout the country.

Megan said: "We are very much looking forward to taking over The Three Tuns and becoming part of the community, into which we have already been made to feel extremely welcome. We cannot wait to invite you all to see the incredible transformation that is the product of a lot of hours of hard work from the committee and volunteers to whom we offer our sincere thanks."

She continued that Peter has been working away on a new menu which combines classic and modern British cuisine with the promise of "a relaxed atmosphere in a superb location with attentive service".

Guilden Morden Community Pub chairman John Harrison said: "We have overcome so many hurdles to secure this important village asset for the community for generations to come, that finally being close to opening its doors to the public is an incredible achievement and one GMCP is immensely proud of."

Delving into the details of the much-needed refurbishment, he said the pub - along with an adjoining flat - has been renovated mainly by passionate volunteers.

He added: "The interior has been designed and upcycled furniture restored and reupholstered thanks to a team of talented local craftspeople. The 0.5 acre garden has also been redesigned."

Bernard Lee, adviser from the Plunkett Foundation, said: "Congratulations to the team at The Three Tuns. GMCP has taken a closed down neglected old pub and turned it into a gem."

"The determination of this team has been remarkable and it has been an honour to provide training and consultancy to GMCP and volunteers from the concept. Best wishes to Peter and Megan for their opening in June."