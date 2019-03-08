Advanced search

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

PUBLISHED: 14:18 13 September 2019

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Archant

King James Academy Royston has officially launched, flooding the town with a sea of immaculate blue uniforms as the new term started.

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart ThomasStudents at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

The new through school is the result of a merger between the three schools governed by Royston Schools Academy Trust, Greneway, Roysia and Meridian.

Based in Garden Walk, the school caters for students from Year 5 to 11. Staff launched the new start by sharing key character values - resilience, respect, aspiration and challenge. Gordon Farquhar is headteacher, while Laura Rawlings is deputy head and Zoe Andrews, Clive Crisford and Karen Palmer are assistant heads.

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart ThomasStudents at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Mr Farquhar said: "We are incredibly proud of our students at King James Academy, this first week has shown us what potential these young people possess.

"They have arrived to school looking smart, are working hard in their lessons and the culture around the school is clear - we are all working together to become an incredible school. I for one am really excited to see the journey over this first year as a new school."

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart ThomasStudents at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

You may also want to watch:

Ms Andrews said: "Moving around our site since the start of term has been delightful.

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart ThomasStudents at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

"There is an incredible buzz of excitement and positivity from the students in all of the year groups, both within their learning time in lessons, but also, most impressively is the way the students conduct themselves so well during their break and lunch times.

"The students are absolutely embracing our re-established character values and it is wonderful to see such a happy and productive school environment."

The school has a house system with the theme of 'mythical creatures'. The four new houses - Dragon, Pegasus, Phoenix and Griffin - are led by new heads of house and encourage competition throughout school life.

Mr Crisford said: "The new houses are going to be pivotal in the culture of our new school as we work through our first year together as King James Academy Royston. The planning for the big 'reveal' is under way, I know how excited the new heads of houses are about the introduction of our new house system and I can't wait for our first house events to take place later this term."

The school will be hosting open days from Monday to Friday next week at the senior site for parents of prospective students to have an opportunity to tour the site during a working day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

North Herts councillors vote unanimously to ban goldfish as prizes on council land

NHDC voted unanimously to ban the giving of goldfish as prizes on council land. Picture: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

New gardening club and surplus veg scheme launched in Chrishall

Chrishall has a new gardening club - members include Delyth Turner-Harriss, Steven Parish, Helen Melville-Smith and Paula Parish. Picture: Richard Keeling

Fire service urges homeowners to be prepared as autumn approaches

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: CFRS

Melbourn and Meldreth groups receive SCDC Community Chest funding

Cash money
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists