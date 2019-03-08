King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas Archant

King James Academy Royston has officially launched, flooding the town with a sea of immaculate blue uniforms as the new term started.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

The new through school is the result of a merger between the three schools governed by Royston Schools Academy Trust, Greneway, Roysia and Meridian.

Based in Garden Walk, the school caters for students from Year 5 to 11. Staff launched the new start by sharing key character values - resilience, respect, aspiration and challenge. Gordon Farquhar is headteacher, while Laura Rawlings is deputy head and Zoe Andrews, Clive Crisford and Karen Palmer are assistant heads.

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Mr Farquhar said: "We are incredibly proud of our students at King James Academy, this first week has shown us what potential these young people possess.

"They have arrived to school looking smart, are working hard in their lessons and the culture around the school is clear - we are all working together to become an incredible school. I for one am really excited to see the journey over this first year as a new school."

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

You may also want to watch:

Ms Andrews said: "Moving around our site since the start of term has been delightful.

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

"There is an incredible buzz of excitement and positivity from the students in all of the year groups, both within their learning time in lessons, but also, most impressively is the way the students conduct themselves so well during their break and lunch times.

"The students are absolutely embracing our re-established character values and it is wonderful to see such a happy and productive school environment."

The school has a house system with the theme of 'mythical creatures'. The four new houses - Dragon, Pegasus, Phoenix and Griffin - are led by new heads of house and encourage competition throughout school life.

Mr Crisford said: "The new houses are going to be pivotal in the culture of our new school as we work through our first year together as King James Academy Royston. The planning for the big 'reveal' is under way, I know how excited the new heads of houses are about the introduction of our new house system and I can't wait for our first house events to take place later this term."

The school will be hosting open days from Monday to Friday next week at the senior site for parents of prospective students to have an opportunity to tour the site during a working day.