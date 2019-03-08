Advanced search

New president at Royston Rotary Club

PUBLISHED: 12:01 15 July 2019

Martin Berry presented an award to departing president David Blundell in his honour, in the form of an engraved spade.Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Martin Berry presented an award to departing president David Blundell in his honour, in the form of an engraved spade.Picture: Royston Rotary Club

The members of Royston Rotary Club have welcomed their new president.

Prakash Sharma, Kasifa Puffet and Graeme Dargie collectively dressed in traditional wear from their home nations. Picture: Royston Rotary Club Prakash Sharma, Kasifa Puffet and Graeme Dargie collectively dressed in traditional wear from their home nations. Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Martin Berry was received at a formal dinner at the University of Cambridge's Madingley Hall.

The festivities at the 16th-century venue also celebrated the outgoing Rotary president, David Blundell.

Instead of the usual black tie, three of the club's members decided that they would page homage to Mr Berry's pride in Rotary's diverse work and membership through attending in a different type of formal attire.

Prakash Sharma, Kasifa Puffet and Graeme Dargie collectively dressed in traditional wear from their home nations, which are India, Uganda and Scotland respectively.

During the proceedings, Martin went on to present an award to departing president Mr Blundell in his honour, in the form of an engraved spade.

This was in acknowledgement of his comments that "what you put into Rotary, you get back in spades."

