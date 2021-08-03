New president takes over at Rotary Club
Royston Rotary Club is celebrating a new leader, after the pandemic saw two of the most difficult years in the club's history.
Steve Higginbotham took over the presidency of the 60-year-old club at a ceremony at Chillford Hall, Linton.
He paid tribute to his predecessor, Martin Berry, who served for two successive years due to problems related to COVID-19.
Steve said: "Martin has performed splendidly, leading the club through a succession of crises - including the cancellation of a number of key events such as Schools Make Music and the Technology Tournament, as well as the major disappointment of losing another Kite Festival.
"Fortunately for us, Martin and Jo, his partner, have proved unflappable, urbane and good humoured through it all.”
Steve's chosen charity will be Hertfordshire Mind, and the club aims to get back to its work of fundraising for local causes, which was limited by COVID.
