New reservoir near Royston given green light

The soil was left on land near Rokey Wood - near Reed and Barkway - Credit: Google Earth

A new reservoir near Royston could fix a “Martian landscape” which has emerged following the relocation of enough soil to almost fill five Olympic swimming pools.

The soil arrived on land between Bush Wood and Rokey Wood – near Reed and Barkway – between 2018 and 2020 as part of a plan to build a large 25,000 cubic metre reservoir to irrigate nearby agricultural land.

The project was abandoned and North Herts Council agreed on Thursday to let planning applicant K. D. Duke and Partners retain 11,936m3 of soil to create a smaller 5,500m3 lake.

Councillor Ken Langley, chair of Reed Parish Council, objected to the plan on behalf of the Reed and Barkway communities.

He pointed out that part of the plan includes harvesting water from the roof of a grain store around “half a mile away” from the reservoir.

He told North Herts Council members: “Presumably an extensive network of pipes and pumps will be needed. The application is not presenting you with the complete impact of this project.”

Councillor Gerald Morris noted the applicant said it would likely not need to harvest more than 20m3 of water per day, which would mean they do not need an Environment Agency abstraction licence.

He said: “If it rained every day, it would take 275 days to fill [the reservoir], assuming no evaporation or irrigation.

“The applicant needs to confirm that this structure will not be filled with anything but natural water.

“I trust that the officers and committee members have all been to have a look at this environmental mess.

“The area resembles a Martian landscape.”

To address concerns raised by Reed Parish Council, North Herts planning officer Anne McDonald said that the applicant plans to use existing pipe and pump systems to draw water into the reservoir.

Planning agent Savills said a contractor confirmed there is only 11,936m3 on site with “no intention to bring material on to the site as there is sufficient to create a well-constructed reservoir”.

Councillors voted to grant permission for the reservoir with nine conditions. Among them, that the applicant or agent submits an archaeological written scheme of investigation to the council, and that only water is stored in the reservoir, rather than other substances like fertiliser.